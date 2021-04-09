Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 88,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,515. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

