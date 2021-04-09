Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $801.10. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $726.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $802.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

