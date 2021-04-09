Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,831 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 137,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,668. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

