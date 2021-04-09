Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,771,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 675,441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 308,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 214,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

