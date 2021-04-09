Simple Software Solutions Market Capitalization Achieves $172,154.79 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $172,154.79 and $155.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035609 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,735,538 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

