Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $221,391.52 and $143.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,734,614 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

