Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.26. 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.