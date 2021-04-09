Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Up 1.1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. 964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.