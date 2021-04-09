Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Trading Up 2.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 807.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.