Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 174,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$779.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

