SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

SLM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 4,673,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,406. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

