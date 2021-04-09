SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,347 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SLM worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in SLM by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

