SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

