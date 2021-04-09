SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

