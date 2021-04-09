SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of SM Energy worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.