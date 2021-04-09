SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 3.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85. 6,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,984,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

