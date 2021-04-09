SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 32.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)’s share price was down 32.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 3,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

