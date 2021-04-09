Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Shares Up 0.5%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.57. 3,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.