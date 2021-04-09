SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.91 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and $2.34 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 125.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,244.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.83 or 0.03550249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00380593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.01089720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00484775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00442164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00333829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003586 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

