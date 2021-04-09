SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 1,626 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

