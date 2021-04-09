Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Up 20.6% This Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.19 or 0.00029416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $87.69 million and approximately $810,328.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

