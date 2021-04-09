Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $385,347.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $385,347.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

