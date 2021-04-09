Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12. 1,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,140,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

