SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

