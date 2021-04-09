Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 173.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.97. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,111. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $249.38 and a one year high of $375.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

