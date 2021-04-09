Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. 61,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

