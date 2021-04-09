Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 10,471 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. 97,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

