Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.81 on Friday, hitting $3,313.11. 36,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,017.66 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

