Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 25,945 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 264.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $138.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

