Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 3,005 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

