Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 910 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 3.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

