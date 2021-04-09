Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

