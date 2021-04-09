Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.