Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.20. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $250.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

