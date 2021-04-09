Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.58 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.