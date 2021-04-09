Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $120.65 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

