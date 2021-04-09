Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 15,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,806,776.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $226.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,998. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 26.4% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $22,512,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

