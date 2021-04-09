SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

