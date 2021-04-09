SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $44.54 or 0.00076300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $1.89 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,943 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

