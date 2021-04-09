Sociall Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $773,803.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

