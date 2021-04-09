Societe Generale Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt began coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

