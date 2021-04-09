Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.00 ($23.53).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €22.25 ($26.18). 3,461,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.88.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

