Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.72. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

