Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.65. Sogou shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 24,902 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 68,239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares during the period.
About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.