Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.65. Sogou shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 24,902 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 68,239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares during the period.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

