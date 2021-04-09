Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $16.64

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $18.87. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 11,284 shares trading hands.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 435,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $4,243,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

