Solana (SOL) Market Cap Achieves $7.50 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Solana has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.93 or 0.00048039 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and $283.44 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,620,242 coins and its circulating supply is 268,416,587 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

