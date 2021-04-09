SolarCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.21 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,850.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00383548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000914 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,224,233 coins and its circulating supply is 64,798,624 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

