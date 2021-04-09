SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,850.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $1,850.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00383548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000914 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,224,233 coins and its circulating supply is 64,798,624 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

