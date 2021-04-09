Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NYSE:SOI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

