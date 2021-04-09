Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.53. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $565.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.